Millie Bobby Brown has issued a defiant statement calling out members of the press for "bullying" her over her appearance.

The Stranger Things actor, 21, published an Instagram video referring to headlines criticising her looks and called out journalists by name.

Brown, who first starred in the Netflix series aged 12, said: "They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

“This isn't journalism. This is bullying,” the Enola Holmes star added.