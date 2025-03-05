Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Lucas has issued an apology to Millie Bobby Brown after comparing her to one of his Little Britain characters.

The Stranger Things star, 21, recently responded to online criticism of her appearance, condemning posts and articles commenting on her face, hair, and body as “bullying”.

Lucas, 50, re-shared images of Brown wearing a pink tracksuit and silver hoop earrings with her blonde hair in a messy bun on social media alongside Vicky Pollard’s signature catchphrase: “No but yeah but.”

Following Brown’s statement on the backlash against her new look, Lucas wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (4 March): “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context.”

He continued: “Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases.”

Lucas added that he thought Brown “looked terrific” and was “mortified” when news outlets reported that he had “slammed” her.

“First, because that’s not my style and secondly because I think you’re brilliant,” he said.

“I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise,” the comedian concluded.

Hours earlier, Brown shared a video to her Instagram calling out journalists who had written stories that included criticism of her appearance.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” she said. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Thingsseason one. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown issued a statement after comments about her appearance went viral online ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Brown then went on to read out the headlines of some of the sexist coverage of her “aging so badly”, as well as the names of the authors she says are “so desperate to tear young women down”.

“This isn't journalism. This is bullying,” the Enola Holmes star continued.

“The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices is disturbing. And the fact that some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse.

“We always talk about supporting and uplifting young but when it comes down to it, it seems a lot easier to just tear them down for clicks.

open image in gallery Paul Reiser and Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things' ( Netflix )

“Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not their own. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”