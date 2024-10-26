Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lizzo has been hailed as a “genius” by fans for her 2024 South Park-inspired Halloween costume, which is in direct reference to a joke made about her on a May episode.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old pop star shared a series of photos and videos of her in costume as the fictional weight loss drug “Lizzo” that was featured in the show’s Ozempic special titled The End of Obesity.

“Ok Halloween… you can start now,” Lizzo wrote in the first Instagram post, alongside a mock advertisement of the weight loss drug with the phrases: “Need self love? Try Lizzo,” “Lose guilt, gain confidence,” and “side effects include: a smile on your face and a pep in your step.”

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker can be seen standing in a one-piece costume resembling the Lizzo weight loss medicine with a yellow tape measure tied around her waist.

In a second post of a behind-the-scenes clip of her costume photo shoot, Lizzo can be seen dancing to Comedy Central’s Lizzo jingle with a large cutout of South Park character Eric Cartman standing behind her.

“Oh OH oh… it’s Lizzo b****,” she wrote in the caption, adding: “LizzOzempic dump,” in a subsequent post.

Fans have since flocked to the posts’ comment sections to praise the Grammy-winning singer for being able to make light of the situation.

“I love it!” one wrote. “South Park can dish it and you can dish it right back.”

“Now that’s how you turn that s*** around,” a second praised, while a third simply said: “Genius.”

“This is how you clap back,” another agreed, with another calling it the “most iconic clap back of 2024.”

In the South Park Ozempic special episode, Eric Cartman is introduced to the drug, which was initially intended for people with Type 2 diabetes but is now marketed for weight loss.

Lizzo was namechecked in a joke where a woman who had been unhappy with her weight revealed she was now on “Lizzo” a drug that “controlled all her cravings to be thinner.”

Shortly after the episode’s release, the “Truth Hurts” singer reacted in shock to the episode on TikTok, saying: “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*** to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*** I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”