Loki director debunks Mephisto fan theory

Loki director Kate Herron has debunked the fan theories that Mephisto will appear in the series.

The first episode of Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular villain, aired on Wednesday (9 June).

In the wake of its broadcast, some fans have suggested that one scene teases the possible arrival of the Marvel villain Mephisto.

The scene in question sees Owen Wilson’s character Agent Mobius sent back in time to a church in Aix-en-Provence, 1549. Viewers are shown a stained glass window depicting a devil figure.

According to the series’ director, however, the devil shown in the first episode is a reference to Loki himself, not Mephisto.

Speaking to ET Online, Herron said of the rumours: “It’s honestly just a super weird coincidence. Like it’s genuinely a reference to Loki – the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that’s what it’s a reference to.

“Because we filmed a long time before – I think WandaVision must have been in post when we filmed that – I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting.’”

The speculation surrounding Mephisto and Loki mimics previous conversations surrounding Marvel’s first series WandaVision, with many viewers theorising that the devil character would be introduced into the MCU via that show instead.

(Disney Plus)

However, those “Mephisto conspiracies” never materialised with fans still waiting on the notorious villain’s arrival.

Herron confirmed that the devil stained glass mural is “relevant to the themes” of Loki and “not a nod to [Mephisto]”.