Loki features a hilarious, if morbid, callback to a deleted Thor: Ragnarok scene.

The new series, starring Tom Hiddleston, follows the villain after he escapes from the time-travelling Avengers in a 2012-set scene featured in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Due to straying from the “sacred timeline”, he is arrested by a corporation known as the TVA (Time Variance Authority), and taken to their headquarters where he is to be tried. This being Loki, he’s antagonistic and refuses to tow the line – that is until he sees a fellow detainee kicking off and getting hit by a weapon that turns him into blue goo.

Loki has never looked more terrified and immediately scrambles for his ticket to the show the guard, hoping to be spared the same fate as the unknown character.

This moment seems to have been a nod to a deleted moment from a scene featured in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok (2017). It turns out Lokis brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), had this exact same reaction when he witnessed somebody getting hit by what appears to be the same weapon, which is called a melt stick.

In the sequence, Thor meets The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) after being taken prisoner on Sakaar. He’s not the only one tied to a chair, though – it’s here where he meets Carlo, the Grandmaster’s cousin. In the extended scene, which can be streamed on Disney Plus, the Grandmaster tells Carlo: “You are officially pardoned… from life.”

Loki and Thor have the sae reaction to the melt stick (Getty Images)

He then hits Carlo with the melting stick, which reduces Carlo to blue goo as Thor looks on, terrified.

The fact that the TVA has access to such a weapon proves what Loki says about them in the first episode could be true – that they really are “the greatest power in the universe”.

Elsewhere in the first episode, viewers believe they spotted Peggy Carter in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it background cameo.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays.