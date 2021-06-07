Loki writer discusses ‘great challenge’ behind new Marvel show

The head writer behind Loki has explained the show had to overcome a “great challenge” in order to come to life.

Loki, which centres on Tom Hiddleston’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will begin airing on Disney+ on 9 June.

In the new show, Loki is caught by the Time Variance Authority, an organisation in charge of monitoring time and preserving the integrity of everyone’s timelines, in a universe where time travel is possible.

This, according to head writer Michael Waldron, meant all the writers had to agree on what the rules of time travel would be – a process which was far from straightforward.

“All over our writers’ room, our white boards were just covered in timelines. And it's just, ‘No, time travel works this way,’ ‘No, time travel works that way,’” he told Collider in a recent interview.

“That was the great challenge of our show – because the Time Variance Authority is an organisation that literally manages and polices all of time, we had to define what time is to them and what time is in the MCU. How does it move? What is time travel? How does it operate?”

In order to make the show work, writers had to “essentially create an institutional knowledge among the writers’ room”, Waldron added.

Loki is scheduled to start airing on 9 June on Disney+. The show has already received glowing early reviews.