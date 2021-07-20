The finale of the Disney Plus series Loki was the most-watched finale of any Marvel series to date.

Entitled “For All Time. Always”, the episode drew more viewers than the finales of both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the first five days after its release last week.

According to Deadline, ratings monitor Samba TV report that the finale was streamed by 1.9 million households in the US between 14 July and 18 July.

In contrast, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s buddy thriller The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reached 1.7 million households in the same amount of time, and WandaVision managed 1.4 million.

The growth can partly be accounted for by the relative youth of the Disney Plus streaming service, which launched less than two years ago.

Since the release of the Loki season one finale, fans have been picking it apart for clues to the future of the MCU.

The finale included the reveal that Loki would be returning for a second season, making it the first Disney Plus series to formally continue on beyond a single season.

WandaVision is not expected to continue in any form, though several its characters will feature in future MCU projects.

Some fans have suggested that the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will lead into a fourth Captain America movie, while others have speculated that the series will be renewed under the new title Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

Loki can be watched now on Disney Plus.