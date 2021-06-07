A new teaser clip for Loki has officially confirmed the impish villain is gender-fluid, and fans are thrilled.

The promotional clip, which was released on Twitter yesterday (6 June), includes a shot of what appears to be a file on Loki kept by the Time Variance Authority – an organisation that polices timeline disruption and the multiverse.

As first noted by CBR, under the “sex” category, the text reads: “fluid”.

Fans are delighted by the news, with many sharing enthusiastic responses on social media.

“LOKI CONFIRMED GENDER FLUID IN THE MCU THANK GOD,” wrote one user.

Another person added: “LOKI IS FINALLY CANONICALLY GENDERFLUID IN THE MCU IM SO F***ING HAPPY.”

A third person commented: “MCU Loki is gender fluid. We love to see it,” while someone else wrote: “Loki is canonically genderfluid. I’m canonically genderfluid. We won today.”

Another user said: “This makes me so incredibly happy, finally it’s canon that loki is gender fluid.”

Someone else agreed: “Loki being gender fluid makes me so happy I mean we knew but thanks.”

Although the Marvel character has typically been depicted as male (played by Tom Hiddleston) in the MCU, original Norse legend describes Loki as gender-fluid and bisexual.

Marvel has previously stayed true to this element of Norse legend.

In 2008’s Thor comic book series, for example, the character possessed the body meant for fellow Asgardian Lady Sif.

In the lead-up to the release of Loki, which arrives on Disney Plus on 9 June, there has been intense speculation over whether a Lady Loki character will appear.

The rumours were sent into overdrive when set photos saw actor Sophie Di Martino wearing what looked like a version of the Lady Loki costume.

With confirmation that Loki’s gender-fluidity is now canon in the MCU, it is looking all the more likely that Di Martino will indeed star as Lady Loki in the forthcoming series.

Early reviews for Loki have been glowing, with critics praising Hiddleston’s chemistry with Owen Wilson. Some have even called it Marvel’s “best show” yet.

Loki debuts on 9 June on Disney Plus.