Loki was originally supposed to feature a crossover with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, according to the show’s concept art.

The hit Disney Plus series focused on Loki, the mischievous character played by Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the series’ production was shown in the Disney Plus documentary Marvel Studios: Assembled, which included a brief look at some of its concept art.

In one of the shots, Loki is seen waiting in a line at the TVA (Time Variance Authority), with a number of other “variants” who resemble aliens previously seen in the Marvel universe.

As well as a character who appears to be a member of the Skrulls (as seen in Captain Marvel), there’s also a figure who bears a close resemblance to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Raccoon.

Rocket is played in the Guardians films by Bradley Cooper.

It is not clear why the character was not eventually included in Loki.

Jac Schaeffer, the showrunner of the Marvel series WandaVision, previously revealed that she was given a list of potential Marvel characters she was able to use in the series, while stating that others were forbidden.

Loki can be watched now on Disney Plus.