Tom Hiddleston addresses Marvel future after Loki

Tom Hiddleston has responded to questions about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the release of Loki.

Loki, debuting on Disney Plus next month, sees Hiddleston reprise the role of the Asgardian villain from the Thor and Avengers franchises.

While Loki had been killed off in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Endgame introduced an alternate timeline version of the character, who forms the centre of the new spin-off series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hiddleston said that he is “open to everything” going forward with the character.

“I’m open to everything. I have said goodbye to the character. I’ve said hello to the character. I said goodbye to the character [again]. I’ve learned not to make assumptions, I suppose,” he said.

“I’m just grateful that I’m still here, and there are still new roads to explore.”

Speaking to the outlet, Marvel boss Kevin Feige declined to comment on the possibility that Loki could appear in the forthcoming theatrical film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular,” he said, of the Loki series.

It is not currently known whether Loki will be a standalone series, like WandaVision, or whether it may be renewed for multiple seasons.

Loki debuts on Disney Plus on 9 June 2021.