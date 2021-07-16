Loki director Kate Herron has announced she won’t return for a second season of the Marvel show.

“I’m not returning,” she told Deadline on Friday.

“I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season two wasn’t in the – that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Herron directed all six episodes of the show’s first season, which has just concluded on Disney+.

A brief after-credits sequence after the finale confirmed that the series, which has been a success among critics and fans, will get a second season.

Tom Hiddleston, who has portrayed the MCU anti-hero for a decade, recently said he wouldn’t mind reprising the role for the rest of his life.

“Would I? Yeah, absolutely,” he said during a Tumblr Q&A. “I’m so lucky that I’ve got to play Loki for this long, and you know, I feel like he’s such an interesting character who’s been around in human consciousness for so long.

“And he’s got so many different aspects, so many different complex characteristics, that it feels like every time I play him I find out something new or we get to evolve him or take him down an avenue that we haven’t gone down before.”