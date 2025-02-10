Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean was rushed to hospital after collapsing in her home and being found by her husband.

The 55-year-old, who has previously struggled with her health, was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, acute kidney injury and sepsis, after undergoing a series of tests.

“I didn't see THAT coming...,” McLean wrote in a post on Instagram. “How I discovered riding in an ambulance isn't as much fun as you'd think.”

She added: “I collapsed in the bathroom, and like the adverts you see on telly with the elderly, I lay there for an hour before my husband found me.”

McLean and her partner sought medical help, as she detailed how she was rushed to hospital and underwent a series of tests.

“We rang the GP who told us to call 999 immediately. The ambulance team were amazing. My blood pressure was so low I couldn’t stand, and I was in a lot of pain.”

She continued: “Then my X-ray and CT scans came back. I had severe pneumonia, acute kidney Injury and sepsis.

“Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward.”

McLean spent the next four days in hospital, and reported that her husband’s life stopped completely as he looked after her in the ensuing weeks. She was tasked with returning every day for antibiotic drips.

Presenter was diagnosed with pneumonia, kidney injury, and sepsis ( Getty Images )

She said she has not recover completely, adding: “I’m still having ‘funny turns’ while out for a walk, or attempting the mildest of exercise.”

Last year, the presenter shared a health update after leaving the show in 2020 after 13 years to focus on her mental health.

“I had pushed myself at the gym that day, which was too much for my tired body,” she explained in the post’s caption. “So, another episode of one step forward, three steps back.”

The Scottish broadcaster said that she is awaiting blood tests to see why she has been “poorly for so long now,” adding that she has been experiencing three months of “absolute exhaustion”.