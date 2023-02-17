Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loose Women viewers were left angered by a tense debate about the Nicola Bulley investigation.

On Thursday’s edition of the ITV show (16 February), the panellists discussed the police’s search for the missing mother, and whether they were right to share details about “significant issues” Ms Bulley had in her personal life.

Kéllé Bryan supported people’s questioning of the police’s handling of the case, stating: “I guess my personal issue is the trust for the police. I think people have every right to ask them questions.”

She said that she doesn’t encourage “keyboard warriors” to wade in, but “those who have an informed place, who have done their reading and done their research from what is available”.

However, Jane Moore had an issue with her co-star’s point, and, interrupting her, replied: “But from what’s available, that is not necessarily that is all that is available... that is just what you know from reading online.”

Bryan used this to double down on her point, stating: “Absolutely, I agree [it’s] from what’s available, which is why they are asking questions – because maybe not everything is available to them. So I think as a member of the public we are entitled to ask them questions.”

She used the Stephen Lawrence case as an example of a case that had “a plethora of issues and failing by the police”, and said that if his family had not posed questions regarding the investigation, the case might not have been solved.

“Asking questions is what helps to solve cases, and I am not saying that it is right to put things on social media or turn up at the scene, but I do think we have a right to ask those questions,” she said. also bringing up the recent crimes of David Carrick and Wayne Couzens as a reason to be mistrustful of the police.

An unhappy Moore interrupted Bryan, saying: “There are 160,000 police officers in this country so to besmirch them all on the basis of David Carrick and Wayne Couzens. You can’t take two cases and say that the police made mistakes.”

Bryan fired back:” I have not in any way said anything about this case in terms of how they are handling it. But what I am saying is, we have a right to ask questions.”

Nicola Bulley (PA Media)

The show’s main host, Kaye Adams, was forced to intervene, wrapping up the discussion by the saying: “Well, the one thing we can agree on, obviously, is that we hope that there will be a positive resolution to this case for Nicola Bulley and indeed for her family.”

While some supported Moore’s decision to combat Bryan, many criticised her for interrupting her co-star before she had finished making her point..

“Good grief, Jane could let Kelly speak on @loosewomen,” @MammafulZo said: “I she doesn’t agree with someone she talks over them, rude!! Kelle had a fair point.”

Another viewer added: “Can we let Kéllé finish her point!?!?! And actually, listen to her?” with another writign “Can someone please tell Jane to be quiet!”

An additional fan pointed out that Bryan “has as much right to her opinion” as Moore does.

Jane Moore and Kéllé Bryan clashed on ‘Loose Women’ (ITV)

Ms Bulley’s parents have since said that the personal details were released in an attempt to prevent stories being sold.