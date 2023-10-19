BBC seeks children to star in four-part Lord of the Flies adaptation

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has put out a casting call as it looks to adapt William Golding’s classic 1954 novel Lord of the Flies into a new four-part series.

Lord of the Flies follows a group of British children who wind up marooned on a desert island and form their own community, with ill-fated consequences.

The BBC series will be developed by Producer Eleven, the company behind the hit Netflix series Sex Education and the 2022 BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

A casting call has already been released, with producers seeking boys between the ages of 10 and 13 to join the cast. Applicants are not required to have previous acting experience.

It will be written by Jack Thorne, known for penning the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as the film Enola Holmes and the TV series His Dark Materials.

The casting process will be spearheaded by casting director Nina Gold, who previously worked on the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones and the Netflix royal drama The Crown. Filming is expeced to begin in Australia next year.

To be considered for the series, an applicant needs to record a video in which they describe what they would bring to a remote island, and explain the reasons why.

Videos should be sent to lotfninagold.co.uk, alongside their age, name, and location in the UK. Parents and guardians also need to specify their relationship to the applicant, and provide their consent for the child to be considered for a role.

The series is being produced with the support of Golding’s daughter, Judy Carver.

An image from 1990’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ adaptation (MGM)

Back when the series was first announced, Carver said in a statement:: “My father wrote the novel in a passionate, visionary response to the aftermath of war. He understood that its relevance would not die away.

“I believe he would welcome the freshness and vigour with which Jack and [producer Joel Wilson] undertake the project, and he would certainly be touched by their intense commitment. Our family has been encouraged by our discussions with them – and as a result we put our trust in their skills and enthusiasm. My father was proud of the novel and had faith in its power and honesty. His family believe that this adaptation will do full justice to these qualities.”

A release date for the series has yet to be announced, with more details expected in 2024.