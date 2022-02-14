Lord of the Rings fans tuned into Super Bowl 2022 just to watch the trailer for Amazon’s new series.

Later this year, the streaming service will release The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is reportedly the most expensive TV show of all time.

While a teaser was previously released, revealing its title, the new trailer will unveil the first full look at the forthcoming return to JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth since Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy.

The new show will run for eight episodes when it arrives this September. After it was reported that the trailer would be released during the Super Bowl, fans made no secret of the fact that this was the only reason they were tuning in on social media.

Production on Amazon Studios’ series began in New Zealand last year, but is said to have wrapped filming in December.

Amazon bought the television rights for The Lord of the Rings for $250m (£183m) in November 201

The series, which is expected to last for five seasons, stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Joseph Mawle, Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan and Saint Maud star Morfydd Clark.

Upon the release of the first image from the show, many fans wondered if elements of JRR Tolkien’s posthumous release The Silmarillion had been adapted.

This was due to the inclusion of the Trees of Valinor. In Tolkien’s books, the remainder of these trees’ light is caught in three jewels, which are referred to as Silmarils. These jewels are the focus of The Silmarillion.

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ show arrives on Amazon in September 2022 (New Line Cinema)

However, the title appears to suggest the show will indeed be focused on the Second Age of Middle Earth.

The announcement of the title sent a flurry of excitement ricocheting across social media, with many now demanding footage from the show.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022.