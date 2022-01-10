Lord Alan Sugar is being sent up after sending a tweet urging Graham Norton to book him as a guest on his BBC One chat show.

The business tycoon tweeted the message on Monday (10 January), telling the host: “It’s been ages since I’ve been on your show.”

Sugar told Norton it was “about time” he gave his series The Apprentice “a boost after so long”.

He claimed that the new series, which launched on Thursday (6 January), was “breaking all records with viewing figures”.

Sugar added: “I’m in Miami and can Zoom in anytime. You might find me a bit boring but I’ve got some good anecdotes. CAN YOU DM ME.”

Shortly after sharing the post, Sugar became the subject of mockery in the comments section, with many sharing their own direct requests to Norton.

Others believed that, as opposed to wanting Norton to celebrate The Apprentice’s high viewing figures, the businessman was actually making a plea to help promote the series.

“Breaking viewing records but needs a boost come on Lord , one of your apprentices could have done a better job in seeking promo,” one person responded.

“Why does it need a boost if it’s breaking viewing figure records?” another asked.

Lord Sugar asked Graham Norton to invite him onto his chat show (Twitter @Lord_Sugar)

“Clearly not breaking record if you’re having to resort to begging for publicity,” one person asked, with many others branding the message “desperate”.

However, there was a contingent of fans who praised Sugar for his honesty.

One Twitter user wrote: “I actually like @Lord_Sugar’s tweet it’s real it’s down to earth with none of the usual BS that other celebs might do to get on a tv show to sell there products…”

The Apprentice continues Thursday (13 January) at 9pm on BBC One. Read our interview with last week’s fired candidate, in which he called out Sugar’s new aide Tim Campbell, here.