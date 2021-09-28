Lori Loughlin is returning to acting in her first role since her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The Full House star was found guilty last year of conspiracy to commit fraud after paying $500,000 (£370,000) in order to get her two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin served a two-month sentence at a federal prison in Northern California for her role in the scandal.

Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also served a prison sentence for his involvement in the case.

Now, Deadline reports that Loughlin will be back on US screens playing her When Calls the Heart character Abigail Stanton in the show’s spin-off When Hope Calls.

The actor will appear in the second season of the Hallmark Channel series, which airs on Saturday 18 December.

Loughlin was previously let go from When Calls the Heart over her involvement in the case – nicknamed Operation Varsity Blues – with Hallmark editing out scenes she’d already filmed.

Her daughter Olivia Jade Giannuli, a YouTuber and influencer, is currently appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

The casting decision prompted backlash from many viewers, with one Twitter user writing: “Can we please stop giving Olivia Jade a platform like did we learn NOTHING.”