Lori Loughlin asks judge to let her attend wedding in Mexico

Lori Loughlin has petitioned a judge to allow her to travel to Mexico for an upcoming wedding.

Loughlin, who was previously imprisoned along with husband, Mossimo Giannulli for their role in college admissions bribery scandal, is not allowed to leave the country without the permission of the court.

In the petition filed with the court, Loughlin claims she has been complying with the terms of her probation since her release from prison after serving two months behind bars.

Loughlin also cited the $150,000 (£108,000) fine she has paid and the community service she has done as reasons for why she should be allowed to attend the wedding.

The Full House star says her probation officer supports her request to leave the country.

In 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for spending $500,000 (£362,000) to bribe a coach at the University of Southern California to say her daughters were athletics prospects.

Loughlin’s younger daughter, Olivia Jade, is currently appearing on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin at an event on 28 February 2019 in Beverly Hills, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also caught up in the scandal and pled guilty to bribing an exam marker $15,000 (£10,000) to change her daughter’s incorrect SAT answers. She was subsequently sentenced to 14 days in prison.