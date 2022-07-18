Jump to content
Lorraine Kelly says she was ‘completely floored’ by Covid as she returns to air

‘The dreaded Covid got me and it’s a nasty one’

Louis Chilton
Monday 18 July 2022 11:21
Comments
Lorraine Kelly slams Boris Johnson over No10 party allegations

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her experience with Covid after returning to her ITV chat show this morning (18 July).

The presenter was absent during last week’s episodes after contracting the virus.

Resuming her usual role as host of ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning (18 July), Kelly was quizzed by Dr Amir about her health.

“Do you know, I’m fine,” she revealed, before going into detail about Covid.

“It was a nasty one, the dreaded Covid got me and it’s a nasty one,” she continued. “Amir, the worst headaches I think I’ve ever had in my whole life.”

The presenter added that Covid had “completely floored” her, and she had been unable to “actually get up without feeling really weird”.

“Thank goodness, as I kept saying all the time, that I got the vaccine,” she said. “God knows what I would have been like without that, but yeah, I’m good thank you and thank you for all your help. It’s just so good to have you, to know that I’ve got you and I can phone you up at any time, I’m so lucky.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.

