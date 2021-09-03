Lorraine Kelly has branded the Lifetime film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal life “hideous”.

Released in the US on 6 September, Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Hosting Lorraine on Thursday (2 September), Kelly and correspondent Ross King discussed the trailer, which was first released in July.

Unable to hide her disdain for the project, Kelly said while biting her lip: “Oh god love them, that looks hideous.”

Laughing with King, she continued: “It really does. As if their life’s not insane enough, they’ve got that! What a blinking shame.”

Escaping the Palace is the network’s third film inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The first, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, was released in 2018 and was a dramatisation of the couple’s early romance.

The second, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, came out in 2019 and was inspired by the pair’s first few months as a married couple.

Escaping the Palace stars Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as the royal couple.