Viewers have criticised talk show host Lorraine Kelly for her “awkward” segue from a segment about Ukraine to an interview with Avril Lavigne.

In Thursday’s instalment of Lorraine (24 February), Kelly abruptly cut from a news segment about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to an interview with “Sk8er Boi” singer Lavigne.

As ITV reporter Richard Gaisford concluded his report on Eastern Europe, the show went back to Kelly in the studio.

“Richard, thank you. Stay safe. It is David and Goliath and we just hope Goliath isn’t going to win this time,” she said. “There’s going to be more throughout the morning from ITV news.”

After a big inhale, Kelly continued: “Right, well life does go on… and she is the original pop punk princess who has sold over 40 million albums and now Avril Lavigne is back.”

Viewers took to social media to criticise the presenter for how she handled the transition.

“Lorraine so out of her depth. Ukraine to Avril Lavigne. Awkward link. Oh dear,” wrote one.

Another added: “Lorraine covering events on Ukraine… the world’s finally gone completely mad… four minutes in, goes over to Avril Lavigne’s new album.”

A third person wrote: “Russia invades Ukraine… missiles raining down… & Lorraine has an exclusive interview with Avril Lavigne.”

“The UK is not a serious place,” said someone else.

Another wrote: “‘Anyway life goes on’ Going from the news in Ukraine to a segment on Avril Lavigne, new lows.”

Dozens of people have died after Russia attacked Ukraine with airstrikes in a “full-scale invasion”.

CCTV cameras caught Russian military vehicles rolling through border force checkpoints as ground troops crossed the Crimea border into Ukraine early on Thursday (24 February).

Ukraine said at least 40 of its soldiers had died after being bombarded with more than 30 strikes on civilian and military infrastructure by 11.00am GMT.

