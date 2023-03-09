Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lost fans are preparing to go back.

It has been announced that, 20 years after the show premiered, a new documentary detailing the show’s groundbreaking success will be released.

The film, titled Getting LOST, will tell the entire story of how it became the biggest cult show on the planet, generating intense fan discussion and theories on the internet throughout its six seasons on the air.

Getting LOST is also set to address – and hopefully put to bed – the furore surrounding the show’s finale, which has gone down in history as one of the most misunderstood endings of all time.

Find The Independent’s deep dive on the finale, featuring words from co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, Henry Ian Cusick (Desmond) and L Scott Caldwell (Rose), here.

The film will be overseen by filmmaker Taylor Morden, who directed The Last Blockbuster.

In a statement, he said: “LOST was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the TV week to week to find out what would happen next. I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of LOST.

“Love it or hate it, LOST was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today,” he added.

The documentary will be produced by Ralph d Apel.

Henry Ian Cusick as Desmond David Hume in ‘LOST’ (ABC)

Lost fans have expressed happiness that the show is getting the documentary treatment, with many calling the news “exciting”.

There is currently no release date for Getting LOST. If you want to re-watch the series ahead of the documentary, follow along with podcast The LOST Boys, presented by The Independent’s Chief Culture Reporter Jacob Stolworthy and Jack Shepherd.