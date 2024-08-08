Support truly

Lost fans are preparing to go back.

It has been announced that, 20 years after the show premiered, and soon after the show was added to Netflix, a new documentary detailing Lost’s groundbreaking success is set to premiere in September.

The film, titled Getting LOST, will tell the entire story of how Lost became the biggest cult show on the planet, generating intense fan discussion and theories on the internet throughout its six seasons on air.

Lost fever will also see the show’s very first episode, released on 22 September 2004, receive an anniversary screening in London for the first time ever.

Getting LOST is set to address – and hopefully put to bed – the furore surrounding the show’s finale, which has gone down in history as one of the most misunderstood endings of all time.

Cast members featured in the documentary include Evangeline Lilly (Kate), Daniel Dae Kim (Jin), Henry Ian Cusick (Desmond), Emilie De Ravin (Claire), Nestor Carbonell (Richard), Josh Holloway (Sawyer), Terry O’Quinn (Locke), Maggie Grace (Shannon), Jorge Garcia (Hurley), Michael Emerson (Ben), Malcolm David Kelley (Walt), Elizabeth Mitchell (Juliet) and Sonya Walger (Penny).

Showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse will also appear alongside director Jack Bender and composer Michael Giacchino.

The film has been overseen by filmmaker Taylor Morden, who directed The Last Blockbuster.

open image in gallery Henry Ian Cusick as Desmond David Hume in ‘LOST’ ( ABC )

In a statement, he said: “We are thrilled to be able to tell the story of one of the greatest television shows of all time! This project has truly been a labour of love.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been 20 years since we first saw that plane crash on the beach and wondered what was shaking the trees and why there was a polar bear on a tropical island.

The documentary will be produced by Ralph d Apel.

Lost fans have expressed happiness that the show is getting the documentary treatment, with many calling the news “exciting”.

The documentary will premiere in Los Angeles on 22 September – but for those based in the UK, a rare cinema screening of Lost’s Pilot episode will take place on 19 September at the Rio Cinema in Dalston.