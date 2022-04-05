Louis Theroux joins Stormzy on tour for new BBC series

Stormzy will be the first subject of a new six-part BBC Two series hosted by Louis Theroux, it has been announced.

The show, which has the working title The Louis Theroux Interviews, will see the British presenter explore the lives of the grime artist and five other stars from the world of entertainment.

The series promises to reveal “a unique and intimate portrait of some of the world’s most well-known personalities”.

In the first episode, south London artist Stormzy will invite Theroux to join him at home and on tour, discussing his career to date, including the chart-topping albums Gang Signs & Prayer, and Heavy is the Head.

Stormzy recently revealed that his much-anticipated third album will be released later this year.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make,” Theroux said.

“This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.

“To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can't wait to get going.”

Theroux has interviewed a wide range of subjects over the course of his 25-year career in documentary-making, from members of a neo-Nazi cult to Jimmy Savile and Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

The remaining five guests for his new series have yet to be announced.