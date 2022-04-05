Louis Theroux joins Stormzy on tour for new BBC series
Documentary presenter will also visit the chart-topping grime star’s home for the six-part series of ‘unique and intimate portraits’ of some of the world’s best-known personalities
Stormzy will be the first subject of a new six-part BBC Two series hosted by Louis Theroux, it has been announced.
The show, which has the working title The Louis Theroux Interviews, will see the British presenter explore the lives of the grime artist and five other stars from the world of entertainment.
The series promises to reveal “a unique and intimate portrait of some of the world’s most well-known personalities”.
In the first episode, south London artist Stormzy will invite Theroux to join him at home and on tour, discussing his career to date, including the chart-topping albums Gang Signs & Prayer, and Heavy is the Head.
Stormzy recently revealed that his much-anticipated third album will be released later this year.
“I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make,” Theroux said.
“This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long-form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour.
“To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can't wait to get going.”
Theroux has interviewed a wide range of subjects over the course of his 25-year career in documentary-making, from members of a neo-Nazi cult to Jimmy Savile and Tiger King star Joe Exotic.
The remaining five guests for his new series have yet to be announced.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies