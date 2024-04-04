For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan Clark has said that his friend and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh is now a “shell of a man” following his stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Former Eurovision singer, Clark, shared an update on the CBB finalist saying they had “caught up” after he left the house, in an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (4 April).

It comes as Walsh revealed he was “scared” to appear on the show and was paid nearly £850,000 to do so. Walsh, who has insomnia, struggled to sleep at night and was left feeling “very agitated” as he waited for the lights to be switched on in the morning, he told the Irish Independent.

Clark, who also appeared on a previous series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, said he’d seen his friend recently: “I love Lou, he’s always been a friend of mine since X [Factor].

“I caught up with him afterwards and he looked like a shell of a man, I won’t lie.”

The 35-year-old worked with Walsh when he made his TV breakthrough on the singing contest, reaching the quarter-finals as Nicole Scherzinger’s act in 2012.

Walsh caused a stir with his loose-lipped gossip sessions in the CBB house, in which he called out celebrities including Simon Cowell, Cheryl Tweedy, Ronan Keating, and Jedward.

He called the pop duo “vile” but added, “they were great” as a qualifier. The comments did not go unnoticed as Jedward responded to his statements calling their former manager a “weirdo”.

Clark and Walsh have been friends since X Factor ( ITV Good Morning Britain/ITV Celebrity Big Brother )

Clark did not escape his ire, as Walsh made headlines for saying the presenter “wasn’t the best singer in the world”.

He told Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, “You would’ve been great for X Factor. You could’ve been a Rylan. Rylan wasn’t the best singer in the world, but he was great, he still is great.”

Walsh recently issued an apology over remarks he made about other stars during his time on the show, in which he came fourth place.

“I wasn’t being malicious. No one was perfect and I have said things I kind of regret, but I wasn’t being malicious,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Walsh’s representatives for comment.