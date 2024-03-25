Louis Walsh issues apology as he reveals ‘regret’ over Celebrity Big Brother comments

Louis Walsh admitted he regretted “some” of the things he said about a number of celebrities following his appearance in Celebrity Big Brother.

The former X Factor judge did not hold back when it came to revealing what he really thought of celebrities he previously worked with, including Ronan Keating, Jedward and Cheryl Tweedy.

Walsh, who finished fourth in the reality show, appeared on This Morning on Monday (25 March), where he was quizzed on his behaviour by presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Walsh said: “I wasn’t being malicious. No one was perfect and I have said things I kind of regret, but I wasn’t being malicious.”