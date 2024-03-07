For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After 12 episodes, viewers finally found out whether Love Is Blind, as the reality show’s finale aired on Wednesday (6 March).

Five couples got engaged throughout the Netflix series, with only three making it to the final episode of the show, now in its sixth season.

But only one couple was able to say “I do”.

*Spoilers ahead*

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell called it quits after multiple arguments at the start of the show as Presnell said “I can’t” when asked if he would be walking down the aisle with his fiancée.

Meanwhile, fellow contestants Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Clay Gravesend made it to the altar only for an explosive twist to occur at the last minute which left viewers shocked.

After the couple shared their vows, things took an unexpected turn for the worse just as the marriage ceremony reached its peak.

As AD, 33, shared a heartfelt promise with tears in her eyes, she called her fiancé a “safe space”.

Clay was unable to go through with the marriage and said no to his fiancé at the altar (Netflix/Love Is Blind)

“You are a home for me,” she said. “We speak the same language. We love the same things.” She went on to say, “I do.”

Clay, 31, reiterated how much he loved his partner, “This has been the best process. AD, I love you. ”

But he also added a caveat: “It’s irresponsible of me to say yes in this time when I’m not ready to give you 100%, and you wouldn’t want that.”

Friends and family were left in tears as was AD left to walk back down the aisle and out of the wedding venue alone.

But the real stars of the show were Clay’s parents, Margarita and Trevor, who had an intimate and honest conversation after their son was unable to go through with the marriage.

Clay had openly shared his concerns about his ability to be faithful throughout the season. The entrepreneur shared that the breakdown of his parent’s marriage made him question himself.

“Part of what he’s struggling with, he struggles with a marriage. Is it sacred? Do you honour? He struggles with that,” his mother Margarita told her ex-husband Trevor.

“A lot of that stems from things that you have to explain and apologize. No excuses; just apologise.”

Viewers called it “singlehandedly the best part of the season” as she “dropped wisdom” and showed “dignity”.

“Kids, when they grow up and see things, it’s like, ‘Is marriage for real? Or is marriage something that you get into … and you deceive?’” she said. “And he took a lot of that to the altar with his decision.”

As Clay revealed Trevor had taken his son along with him when he would go on “visits” to cheat on his mother, Margarita says the discoveries had left her “hurt” and she believes it had affected her son.

“Tell him to meet someone like you. I met you. Tell him to meet somebody like his mom!” Trevor said.

Margarita replied, “You met me, but you wasn’t good to me.”

One X/Twitter user urged, “Get this woman her own show!”

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés tied the knot and were pronounced husband and wife at the end of the show.

The Love Is Blind reunion is set to air on Netflix on 14 March.