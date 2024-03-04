Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brian Austin Green has candidly responded to Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell claiming that people have compared her to his ex-wife, Megan Fox.

The 50-year-old actor, who was married to Fox for 10 years, shared his thoughts about the now-viral comparison during a recent interview with TMZ. His comments come after fans mocked a viral scene from Love Is Blind season six, in which Blackwell told cast member Jimmy Presnell that she’s been told she resembles Fox.

Green responded to criticism that Blackwell has received for the viral moment, telling TMZ that “it’s tough”. While the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum came to the reality star’s defense - noting that people often get told they look like different celebrities - he didn’t think it was the best idea to mention that comparison on Love Is Blind.

“I run into people all the time that say I look like Owen Wilson. You have those people, so she may have gotten that from a lot of people. Who knows. On certain days when her hair was done a certain, eye makeup was done a certain way,” he explained. “That’s probably not the best thing to say on a show called Love Is Blind. It seems like you’re opening yourself up to criticism.”

After expressing that people should “cut [Blackwell] some slack” for her remarks, he addressed how Blackwell recently told Entertainment Tonight that she reached out to Fox and apologised for her comments. Green then explained how he believes his ex would respond to Blackwell’s comparison.

“I think Megan would be flattered,” Green, who shares three sons - Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, seven - with Fox, said. “I don’t think Chelsea needs to reach out and apologise to her.”

Chelsea Blackwell stars in season six of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ (Netflix)

When Green was asked if he thought Blackwell and Fox looked alike, he opted not to answer. However, he still went on to praise his ex. “Megan is a one-of-a-kind beauty. I mean, it’s why a lot of people say she’s possibly the most beautiful woman in the world,” he continued. “She has a very incredible look to her, so that’s a tough comparison I think for anyone to make.”

He concluded by sharing some words of wisdom to Blackwell amid the criticism. “Keep your head up. Don’t listen to everybody else. Be proud of yourself and move on. This will die soon, I promise,” Green said.

In Love Is Blind season six, Blackwell told Presnell during their date in the pods that she’s been told “all the time” she looks like a certain celebrity. “It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” she said. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

She then revealed to Presnell who she gets compared to, without mentioning Fox’s name. “I don’t even know if it’s [Machine Gun Kelly’s] wife or his fiancée,” she said, before he responded: “Megan Fox? You’re saying you look like Megan Fox.”

Blackwell once again clarified why she receives the comparison, continuing: “It’s only because I have light eyes and dark hair.” However, Presnell appeared to be excited about this remark, as he jokingly asked Blackwell: “Can we get married?”

When the pair got engaged and officially met in person, Presnell claimed that Blackwell wasn’t entirely honest about her appearance, including the Fox comparison. “She definitely lied to me about some [of] how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that,” he told the camera.

Following the episode, fans on social media claimed that Blackwell didn’t look like Fox and said she shouldn’t have mentioned her looks in the pods. The reality star later revealed that she had contacted the actor to apologise. “I did reach out to [Fox] and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry I did this to you,’” Blackwell told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I’m just waiting for Megan to respond.”

She also took to her own social media to hit back at the criticism. In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month, Blackwell acknowledged how viewers have disagreed with her comparisons to the Jennifer’s Body star, as the text over the footage read: “POV: Watching Love Is Blind and waiting for THAT scene.”

Blackwell applied her lipstick as she lip-synced to a viral sound on TikTok, which said: “Nothing makes me scared. Do you see my hand? Do they look like they’re shaking to you? No.” While addressing viewers’ responses, she captioned her video: “Truly humbled by the internet.”

Last week, Netflix also quipped about Blackwell’s comments on Instagram. The streaming platform shared an edit of a billboard, which read: “‘People say I look like the Hollywood sign’ - Me on Love Is Blind.’” Netflix also joked about the clearly inaccurate comparison between the billboard and the Hollywood sign in the caption, writing: “I’m flattered.”

The post quickly sparked backlash on social media, with viewers claiming that Netflix was criticising Blackwell based on her looks. Other people went on to defend Blackwell, noting that she’s been “getting dragged through the mud for that comment” about Fox.