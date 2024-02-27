How to find the cast of Love Is Blind season six on Instagram

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind recently made its return for a sixth season, introducing 30 new singles from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Throughout the first nine episodes of the season, viewers saw five couples form an emotional connection and get engaged in the pods, before ever seeing each other in person. However, some of these couples were involved in love triangles with other contestants, before walking away engaged.

Once the season finale airs on 6 March, fans will see the weddings of four couples: Johnny and Amy, Clay and Amber, Desiree “AD”, Jimmy and Chelsea, and Jeramey and Laura. Another couple, Kenneth and Brittany, had also gotten engaged, but ultimately decided to break up once they moved in together in Charlotte.

During the next two episodes of Love Is Blind, which air on 29 February, these couples will be reuniting with previous contestants that they dated in the pods. While we don’t know which contestants could be returning, there were few who made headlines for their behaviour on the show.

Here’s everything we know about contestants and couples from Love Is Blind season six, and how to find their Instagrams.

Laura Dadisman

Laura Dadisman is a 34-year-old account director who formed a strong connection in the pods with Jeramey Lutinski. Before getting engaged to Dadisman, Lutinski was also dating another contestant, Sarah Ann Bick.

During episode nine of the season, Dadisman confronted Lutinski about hanging out with Bick in a group setting. She also noted that she’d been tracking his location that evening, as her partner didn’t return home until five in the morning. In the following episodes, fans are expected to see Dadisman, Lutinski, and Bick at a get-together for all the contestants. You can find Dadisman on Instagram here.

Jeramey Lutinski

The 32-year-old intralogistic worker formed a connection with two women in the pods: Dadisman and Bick. While he chose to get engaged to Dadisman, he revealed that when he got back to Charlotte, Bick had offered to explore their relationship again, if his engagement didn’t work out.

While he already met up with Bick during a group setting, as revealed in episode nine of the season, he’ll see both her and his fiancée at an upcoming all-cast get together. You can find Lutnicki on Instagram here.

Chelsea Blackwell

Chelsea Blackwell is a 31-year-old flight attendant who formed connections with two people in the pods: Jimmy Presnell and Trevor Sova. However, she ultimately chose to get engaged to Presnell, as the recent episodes saw them move in together in Charlotte.

However, she is expected to reunite with her old flame, Sova, during the all-cast get together in the upcoming episodes. You can find her Instagram here.

Jimmy Presnell

While forming a relationship with Blackwell, Presnell – a 28-year-old who works in software sales – was also dating another contestant: Jessica Vestal. However, he decided to end his relationship with Vestal, before officially moving in with his now-fiancée.

Presnell is expected to reunite with Vestal in the following episodes of the season, during which he’ll see her for the first time. You can find his Instagram here.

AD Smith

Smith, a 33-year-old real estate broker, dated two people on the show: Clay Gravesande and Mathew Duliba. Smith later discovered that as Duliba expressed his strong feelings for her, with comments about wanting to ask her father for his permission to get married, he’d been making similar comments to another contestant: Amber Grant.

After Smith confronted Duliba and ended their relationship, she went on to get engaged to Gravesande. The season has seen Gravesande and Smith discuss different challenges as a couple, including their opposite work schedules. You can find Smith’s Instagram here.

Clay Gravesande

While dating in the pods, the 31-year-old entrepreneur quickly formed a connection with Smith. In the recent episodes, fans saw him introduce his sister and mother to his fiancée, during which the couple had candid conversations about their needs in the relationship. You can find Gravesande’s Instagram here.

Johnny McIntyre

Johnny McIntyre, a 28-year-old account executive, quickly formed a connection in the pods with Amy Cortés. They were also the first couple to get engaged. Throughout the season, viewers have seen them have open conversations about the future, including about how they weren’t sexually active yet, since Cortés wasn’t on birth control. You can find McIntyre’s Instagram here.

Amy Cortés

The 28-year-old e-commerce specialist quickly formed a relationship with McIntyre while in the pods, before they got engaged and moved in together in Charlotte. You can find her Instagram here.

Brittany Mills

At the start of the season, Brittany Mills, a 25-year-old senior client partner, formed a relationship with Kenneth Gorham. The pair ultimately walked away engaged, before going on a romantic vacation together and moving into their apartment in Charlotte.

However, their relationship took a turn when the pair struggled with intimacy. As they both felt like the romance wasn’t developing, Mills and Gorham decided to break up, before ever making it to the altar. You can find her Instagram here.

Kenneth Gorham

While in the pods, the 26-year-old principal formed a strong connection with Mills. Although they decided to end their relationship, he and his ex could be making an appearance at the Love Is Blind season six reunion, which comes out on 13 March. You can find Gorham’s Instagram here.

Jessica Vestal

During the season, the 29-year-old executive assistant’s strongest connection was with Presnell. However, when he revealed to her that he was pursuing his relationship with Blackwell, she didn’t hesitate to call him out, with her breakup speech making headlines. More specifically, she criticised him for wasting her time, before claiming that he’ll regret ending the relationship.

Vestal is expected to make an appearance in the new Love Is Blind episodes, where she’ll meet Presnell for the first time. You can find her Instagram here.

Sarah Ann Bick

The 30-year-old customer support manager first formed a relationship with Lutinski in the pods, before he called it off and she went home as a result. As Lutinski explained in episode nine of the season, he got together with Bick in a group setting. The occasion also came after Bick told him she’d give their relationship another shot, if his engagement with Dadisman didn’t work out. You can find her Instagram here.

Trevor Sova

Trevor Sova, a 31-year-old project manager, only had a relationship with Blackwell in the pods. However, when Blackwell got engaged to Presnell, Sova left the show heartbroken and single. He’s expected to make an appearance in the new Love Is Blind episodes, where he’ll come face to face with Blackwell. You can find his Instagram here.

Matthew Duliba

Matthew Duliba, a 37-year-old senior financial advisor, dated two women on the show: AD Smith and Amber Grant. However, fans quickly dubbed him as the “villain” of the season when the show depicted that he walked out on dates with different women, which is something that he’s since denied doing.

Although he told Smith that he was invested in their relationship in the pods, she later found out that he’d been saying those same things to Grant, who self-eliminated from the show. From there, Smith and Duliba ended their relationship, with Duliba acknowledging that he was “devastated” about losing Grant and that he wanted to find her. You can find his Instagram here.

Amber Grant

The 31-year-old, who works in medical device sales, had her strongest connection with Duliba in the pods. However, when she found out that he’d also made similar comments to Smith about marrying her, she decided to go home. While Duliba said that he wanted to find Grant, viewers have yet to discover if they got together or not. You can find Grant’s Instagram here.

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind will be released on 28 February, followed by the season finale on 6 March. The reunion special for season six will air on 13 March.