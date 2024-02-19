Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Is Blind season six star Chelsea Blackwell has responded to viewers’ mixed reactions about her admission that she’s been compared to Megan Fox.

The flight attendant addressed the backlash she’s faced in a recent TikTok video, after telling now-fiancé Jimmy Presnell in the pods, where contestants date without ever seeing each other, that people have compared her physical appearance to Fox.

In her TikTok video, she acknowledged how viewers have disagreed with her comparisons to the Jennifer’s Body star, as the text over the footage reads: “POV: Watching Love Is Blind and waiting for THAT scene.”

Blackwell’s video continued with her applying her lipstick, as she lip-synced a viral sound on TikTok, which said: “Nothing makes me scared. Do you see my hand? Do they look like they’re shaking to you? No.”

She also used the caption to share her response to the backlash she’s received since telling Presnell she looked like Fox, before ever meeting him in person. “Truly humbled by the internet,” she wrote, along with the hashtags #meganfox and #loveisblind.

The video has quickly gone viral, with more than 4.9m views as of 19 February. In the comments, many people went on to agree that Blackwell looks like Fox, while others compared her to different celebrities.

“MEGAN FOX? NO NATALIE NUNN,” one wrote, referring to another reality star, who’s known for her appearance on Bad Girls Club.

“You could be Megan Fox’s sister in like a Khloe Kardashian way,” another quipped.

YouTuber Trisha Paytas also added: “I see it girl. Ppl be wildin.”

During one of Blackwell’s dates with Presnell in the pods, she told him she’d get told “all the time” that she looked like a certain celebrity during flights. “It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” she said. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

She then revealed to Presnell who she gets compared to, without mentioning Fox’s name. “I don’t even know if it’s [Machine Gun Kelly’s] wife or his fiancée,” she said before he responded: “Megan Fox? You’re saying you look like Megan Fox.”

Blackwell once again clarified why she got the comparison, continuing: “It’s only because I have light eyes and dark hair.” However, Presnell appeared to be excited about this remark, as he jokingly asked Blackwell: “Can we get married?”

When the pair got engaged and officially met in person, Presnell claimed that Blackwell wasn’t entirely honest about her appearance, including the Megan Fox comparison.

“She definitely lied to me about some [of] how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that,” he told the camera.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers have disagreed with Blackwell’s celebrity comparison, while also criticising the reality star for making the comments about her looks in general, since the experiment encourages couples to create emotional connections without factoring in physical appearances.

“No because who lied and told Chelsea from Love Is Blind that she looks like Megan Fox, I can’t breathe,” one wrote.

“Idk y’all. This season of Love Is Blind is not giving blind. People are saying they look like Megan Fox, saying they’re not proposing unless they get a physical description, playing ‘guess my looks’…what are we doing?” another tweeted.

A third claimed: “Love Is Blind needs to make it an official unbreakable rule that they CANNOT talk about appearances cause you can see the moment Jimmy decided on Chelsea and it was just based on the fact she said she gets she ‘looks’ like Megan Fox.”

Following the backlash, Blackwell also spoke to Access Hollywood about her decision to tell Presnell that she looks like Fox, before her partner met her and said he disagreed with the comparison. “I have a long face, and she has a long face,” she said about the actor. “She has light eyes. I’m getting dragged through the trenches right now. Because of Jimmy.”

She also claimed that before she first compared herself to Fox, Presnell had actually told her that he looked like NFL star Christian McCaffrey. She then added some of the other celebrity comparisons she’s received, including Adele and Katy Perry. However, she also expressed her regrets about having that conversation with Presnell, since the point of the show is to find a relationship that’s not based on looks. “Like why’d we have to do that?” she said.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season six are now streaming on Netflix. The next three episodes will air on 21 February, followed by another three released on 28 February. The season finale, where we find out which couples get married, will air on 6 March.