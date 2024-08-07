Love is Blind UK 2024: Meet the cast of the new Netflix dating show

Support truly

After the huge success of Love is Blind over in the US, the Netflix show has now landed on UK shores.

Presented by real life couple Matt and Emma Willis, its format is unlike other reality dating programmes like Love Island, which are often criticised for a focus on initial physical attraction and chemistry.

Instead, a group of men and women are taken into a series of private “pods” where they date an array of people without ever seeing them. The social experiment encourages the building of a deeper connection based on shared values, conversation, and experiences.

At the end of the dating period, couples who want to proceed further must get engaged without ever seeing each other. Following the engagement, they meet for the first time, and the show follows their journey up until the wedding where cracks start to appear.

Below, we’ve listed all of this year’s hopefuls. Ranging from baby photographers to funeral directors, it’s a mixed bag of contestants that promises to make it an interesting season.

Love is Blind UK is available to watch on Netflix now.

Aaron, 33, Milton Keynes, Chicken restaurateur

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Fresh out of a long-term relationship, businessman Aaaron was enjoying a party lifestyle as a singleton. But lately, it’s started to feel empty for him. With lovebird parents who’ve been together for 34 years, he’s hoping to find true love that he can bring home to his close-knit family.

Benaiah, 33, Preston, Structural landscaper

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Since heartbreak at the tender age of 22, this structural landscaper has sworn off love. An adventurous globe-trotter who loves the outdoors, he’s now ready to let his guard down and find a deeper connection with a special someone.

Bobby, 33, Staffordshire, Luxury shopping guide

open image in gallery ( Netflix )

After losing his cousin Danny in tragic circumstances, Bobby has realised that life is too short to spend it alone. A spiritual and sensitive person, he likes to write and record his own music, has travelled the world, and his mum is the most important person in his life.

Catherine, 29 Jersey, Dental nurse

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

The small island of Jersey is too small for this dental nurse, and she thinks it’s hampering her chances of finding the love of her life. Adopted as a child, Catherine hasn’t yet met anyone who truly understands her experience and how it impacted her relationships.

Charlie, 34, Hertfordshire, Gym general manager

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

His mum is so desperate for him to settle down, that she even took over his dating apps last year to help him find The One. This cheeky chappy has been single for five years and wants to find the rare combination of a physical spark with someone who can also be his best friend.

Conor, 31, Dublin, Health food business owner

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

This entrepreneur used grief to fuel a beautiful creation, as he started his own health food business in the memory of the mum he lost three years ago. Single for seven years, this cheeky, flirtatious and down to earth man, has struggled to find someone to connect with after his last relationship ended.

Demi, 30, London, Safeguarding and attendance manager

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Constantly friend-zoned, Demi says that her love for boxing and playing football intimidates men. But they suddenly find her attractive when she’s dressed up and has makeup on. Of Carribean and Maltese heritage, she’s looking to have kids and a fairytale ending with the man of her dreams.

Ella, 27, Derbyshire, Social worker

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Despite having a plethora of interests including playing tennis, running, singing, and baking, half-Italian Ella has tried and failed to find a partner after many attempts. Bullied in school, the experience affected her confidence, so she now works with young people to help them through the same tough times she went through.

Elle, 27, London, graphic designer

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Any man who wants to bag Elle, has to compete with the very high standard her dad has set for her. Describing him as her best friend and “husband goals”, she was predominantly raised by him. She’s been single for a year and wants to find someone who wants the same things in life – getting married and having the big family she never had.

Freddie, 32, Bolton, funeral director

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

A romantic at heart, this young man with a unique profession, doesn’t like being single and wants someone to buy flowers for, take to dinner, and travel the world with. Brought up by his mum, this gym-lover is very close to his brother, Jack, who has Down’s syndrome. He thanks his relationship with him for the empathy he brings to his role as a funeral director.

Jake, 32, Leicestershire, civil engineer

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Jake is known for falling in love quickly, and admits to being “soppy” in a relationship. After going through a breakup, losing his mum, and being the agony uncle to his friends, he’s keen to settle down and start a family.

Jasmine, 29, London, mental health nurse

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

For some reason, this Londoner says she never gets approached by men. Growing up was a “rollercoaster” for this mental health nurse, who has been single for four years, after moving from Norwich to the Philippines when she was eight. Jasmine considers herself wifey material.

Joanes, 31, Luton, resident service manager

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Preferring old school romance to text tennis and mind games, Salsa King Joanes, wants to find someone who shares his Christian values. Although he’s known to charm women with his linguistic skills, it’s important for the Angola-born resident service manager to find someone who likes to travel and experience different cultures.

Jordan, 33, Surrey, fashion tech founder

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

A cautious slow-burner, it’s not easy for Jordan to take a chance and trust someone. As the years have passed, and he’s watched his friends start to settle down and have families, he thinks the time is right to take a risk on love.

Lisa, 24, Edinburgh, baby photographer

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Tired of being judged for her looks, Lisa wants someone to love her for who she is. Spending her days taking pictures of newborns has left her broody and longing for a baby of her own.

Maria, 30, Southampton, makeup artist

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

The death of her dad in 2020, was the biggest challenge that this fiery, outgoing and passionate woman has ever faced. Always ready to speak her mind, she’s ready for a traditional relationship with a man who will protect and care for her.

Natasha, 32, career coordinator

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

A breakup with a long-term partner two and half years ago, motivated Tash to lose weight through a healthier lifestyle and staying fit. Although she also finds herself getting friend-zoned by guys, she’s hopeful she can find a marriage like her parents, who’ve been together for 42 years.

Nicole, 29, Surrey, head of branding and marketing

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

A short-lived marriage forced Nicole to throw herself into her career. Raised Catholic, it’s not stopped her from believing there is life after divorce. Of mixed Ghanaian and Lebanese heritage, she has lived in Ghana but is now settled in the UK.

Olivia, 28, London, creative project director

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Too busy working in glamorous LA to find love, she’s now back and ready to share her life with someone. She’s taken her time being single to get to know herself, and wants to find true love on the show.

Ollie, 32, London, software sales

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

A sucker for an Instagram thirst-trap, this smooth talker hasn’t been in a serious relationship for six years. Admitting that he usually goes for “Instagram hot” girls, he’s realising that he wants to get to know someone for who they are as he wants a plus one for his friend’s weddings.

Priya, 37, Berkshire, procurement manager

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

She called off an engagement after 24 hours, when she realised she’d made a mistake. A woman who knows what she wants, her parent’s arranged marriage is her prime example of a loving relationship. She wants to build a lasting connection with someone that goes beyond their looks.

Ria, 34, London, commercial contracts manager

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

This cool aunt has five nieces and nephews who she absolutely adores, and while she loves being able to give the kids back after spending time with them, she’s tired of everyone asking when she’s going to settle down herself.

Richie, 30, Gloucestershire, sports turf maintenance director

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

A sensitive spirit, Richie is open about the fact that he needs a lot of reassurance from his partner, because he’s a caring person with a lot of love to give. The sports enthusiast also wants to make sure that his special someone can get along with his sister who is also his best friend and confidant.

Ryan, 31, Edinburgh, techno DJ and cellist

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Korean-born musician Ryan has struggled to hold down a relationship because of a lifestyle of late nights and travel. Having been single for two years, he’s dated older women in the past and tends to be attracted to tall girls, as he measures a high 6 ft 3 himself. He’s looking for someone who wants commitment as much as he does.

Sabrina, 35, Belfast, director of marketing and communications

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

After some bad luck with men, Sabrina is hyper independent but hopes the pods will give her the chance to get deep with the love of her life from the get-go. She wants someone who has worked through their own issues and wants to be the best version of themselves that they can be.

Sam, 31, London, product design manager

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Privately-educated, he’s dedicated his life to progressing up the career ladder, which means he’s had little time left for romance. After having his heart broken twice, he’s hoping this will be third time lucky. He enjoys travelling and is feeling the pressure from his mum to find The One.

Sharlotte, 35, London, global communications director

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Men tend to be intimidated by high-flyer Sharlotte who feels her career has gotten in the way of her love life. A twin, her desire to find Mr Right has found new urgency after her sister moved out to live with her boyfriend. Although she was engaged to the man she was with since she was 19, she felt deep down that they had fallen out of love and has since been single for eight years.

Shirley, 27, London, junior doctor

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Having graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in medicine, Shirley admits she loves the thrill of the chase which lands her with emotionally unavailable men. She’s been working on it though, and has now realised she wants someone she can build a life with and wants to start a family as soon as possible. Born in the Netherlands, she came to the UK as a young girl.

Steven, 37, London, gym owner

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

He knows exactly what he wants and is unwilling to compromise. Fresh out of a whirlwind romance that ended a mere four months ago after she moved back to the States, he’s only interested in relationships leading to marriage. This Brummie lad is loyal, thoughtful, and ambitious and hopes to find the love of his life in the pods.

Tom, 38, London, PR and advertising consultant

open image in gallery ( Netflix/Love is Blind UK )

Tom has spent his thirties focusing on personal growth and preparing to settle down. A self-confessed mummy’s boy, he’s worked hard to build a successful career in PR and advertising and is ready to fall in love and share his life with someone.