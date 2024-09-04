Love is Blind UK star Freddie reveals why he asked Catherine for a prenup

Support truly

Love Is Blind UK star Freddie Powell has revealed why he asked his fiancée Catherine Richards for a prenup ahead of the show’s bombshell finale.

Freddie, 32, and Catherine, 30, met on the reality TV series which sees participants date without ever seeing each other, to see if they can form a romantic connection based on something deeper than their looks.

The pair hit it off straight away, although Catherine also shared a connection with another cast member, Ollie Sutherland. Sharing a love for their late grandparents, who coincidentally shared identical names, the couple were emotional as they fell in love behind the wall before Freddie proposed.

However, as they left the pods, cracks appeared as Freddie sensed that Catherine wanted a more “bougie” and “materialistic” lifestyle than he did. The differences in their values caused the funeral director to have doubts, and he asked Catherine for a prenup, which upset her friends.

In a new interview Freddie explained the reasons behind his decision, as he eventually called off the wedding while Catherine shared her vows and said “I do” at the altar.

“It’s a legally binding thing, that’s why I was so adamant about the prenup,” he told Chloe Burrows on the Chloe vs The World podcast.

“I’d only known her for three weeks. It was a difficult conversation. Maybe I could have worded it in a better way, but I stand by that decision that a prenup is the best thing to do, especially if you’ve only known someone for such a short period of time.

open image in gallery Freddie was unable to go through with the marriage ( Netflix/Love Is Blind UK )

“If you’ve been together for a while, then obviously you’d relook at it. A prenup is important, it’s not just there to protect me, but it’s there to protect her as well.”

Catherine has since been dating another contestant, Jake Singleton-Hill, with the couple moving in together and getting a dog.

open image in gallery Couple shared different values ( Netflix/Love Is Blind UK )

“I found out about it quite early on, to be honest, so not long after we broke up – maybe a couple weeks after, I found out she had been on dates with him,” Freddie told the Daily Mail.

“If she’s happy, you know, I’ve not really got anything to say, to be honest. I think as long as she’s happy and he’s happy, then I hope it works for them,” he added.

Love Is Blind UK is now streaming on Netflix