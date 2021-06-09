After a year away, Love Island is finally returning to our screens this summer.

Last airing its one (and only) winter series in January 2020, the ITV2 dating show was pulled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after months of speculation, ITV has finally confirmed that the series will be back on TV later this month, with a new bunch of singles attempting to find love in the infamous Love Island villa.

Here’s everything we know about Love Island season six so far...

When is Love Island back?

At the moment of writing, ITV is yet to announce an exact date for Love Island’s return.

However, they have confirmed that the show will definitely be back this month, last week releasing a promotional video teasing a June start.

Some outlets have reported that the show will be back on Monday 28 June, although this is currently unconfirmed.

We will update this when the start date is officially confirmed by ITV.

Where is it being filmed?

After a brief detour to South Africa for the show’s winter series, Love Island will most likely be back in Spain’s Mallorca for its sixth outing this summer.

ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri told the Radio Times that while nothing had officially been announced, “Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island” and that the team were “focused on making it happen” in the original villa.

Who is presenting?

Laura Whitmore will be returning as the host of this year’s Love Island, having made her debut during the show’s fifth series in January 2020 after taking over from the late presenter Caroline Flack.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will be providing the show’s hilarious voiceover once again with the new series marking the first since the pair got married and welcomed their first child together.

Who are the islanders?

Love Island tends to keep the identities of its contestants tightly under wraps until days before the show begins.

However, the names of some rumoured contestants have been reported in the press. These include Toluwa Adepeju, a 25-year-old doctor who has used Instagram to document his time working on the NHS frontlines during the coronavirus crisis, The Sun reports.

The publication has also speculated that influencers Alisha LeMay and Aimee Rose Francis are set to enter the villa, along with former footballer Jay Munro.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island returns this June on ITV2.