After a year away, Love Island is finally returning to our screens this summer.

Last airing its one (and only) winter series in January 2020, the ITV2 dating show was pulled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after months of speculation, ITV has finally confirmed that the series will be back on TV later this month, with a new bunch of singles attempting to find love in the infamous Love Island villa.

Here’s everything we know about Love Island season six so far...

When is Love Island back?

During last Wednesday’s episode (16 June) of This Morning, it was finally announced that Love Island will be back on our screens on Monday 28 June.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby received a text reading: “Love Island is back! Monday 28th June 9pm, ITV2 and ITV Hub #ThisIsNotADrill #CrackOn.”

Where is it being filmed?

After a brief detour to South Africa for the show’s winter series, Love Island will most likely be back in Spain’s Mallorca for its sixth outing this summer.

ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri told the Radio Times that while nothing had officially been announced, “Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island” and that the team were “focused on making it happen” in the original villa.

Who is presenting?

Laura Whitmore will be returning as the host of this year’s Love Island, having made her debut during the show’s fifth series in January 2020 after taking over from the late presenter Caroline Flack.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will be providing the show’s hilarious voiceover once again with the new series marking the first since the pair got married and welcomed their first child together.

Who are the islanders?

Love Island tends to keep the identities of its contestants tightly under wraps until days before the show begins, but the first few contestants were revealed on Monday (21 June).

They include civil servant and former pageant winner Sharon Gaffka, as well as model and events host Aaron Francis.

Find out everything you need to know about the contestants here.

Love Island returns Monday 28 June at 9pm on ITV2