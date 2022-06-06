Paige Thorne: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant set to join ITV2 series?
New star says a lack of love interests in hometown of Swansea inspired decision to join the show
The new series ofLove Island is almost here, with the latest run of the ITV2 show set to return next week.
The reality series is ready to welcome a new batch of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.
One such person is 24-year-old paramedic Paige Thorne, who is from Swansea, Wales.
Speaking about her decision to join the show, Paige said: “In Swansea, there is just no-one I can find. I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore.”
She added that she needs to “break out and broaden my horizons”, stating: “Love Island just brings everyone together for me’ I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now.”
Addressing how she’ll fare in the villa, Paige, who described herself as “quite mumsy”, said: “I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.”
Paige’s Instagram account can be found here.
Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.
The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.
Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.
