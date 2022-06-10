Love Island: Fans are in hysterics over Ekin-Su’s ‘seasonal girlfriends’ comment
‘Ekin-Su is the drama we need,’ posted one viewer
Love Island viewers have been cracking up over a comment newcomer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made during Thursday night’s (9 June) episode.
The 27-year-old actor arrived in the villa with fellow “bombshell” Afia Tonkmor.
Ekin-Su’s confident entrance led to fellow Islander Liam Llewellyn telling the other contestants: “She’s gonna cause absolute carnage.”
Later, Ekin-Su told the girls: “Sorry, I’m not here to make seasonal girlfriends. I’m here to meet the love of my life.”
Gemma Owen was not impressed, telling the others when Ekin-Su was out of earshot: “She’s like, ‘I’m gonna go for what I want.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah b****, same.’”
Viewers found Ekin-Su’s comment hilarious. See some of the reactions below.
Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Ekin-Su went on a date with Liam. She also worked out with fellow contestant Davide Sanclimenti and made the boys eggs for breakfast.
Read The Independent’s review of last night’s episode of Love Island here.
And find out about all the cast members on the show here.
Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies