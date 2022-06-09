Afia Tonkmor: Who is the new girl on Love Island 2022?

‘I fall in love quickly, too quickly’, says the 25-year-old Londoner

Amanda Whiting
Thursday 09 June 2022 20:20
Gemma on Love Island

A new season of Love Island has begun, with the producers already shaking things up by introducing brand new faces to the blossoming cast.

Following Tuesday (7 June) night’s recoupling, in which Davide Sanclimenti picked Gemma Owen, two new bombshells were introduced to the audience.

One of them was Afia Tonkmor, a lounge host from London.

The 25-year-old has arrived in Spain just in time to get to know Liam Llewellyn, who found himself suddenly single in the final moments of the most recent episode.

Ahead of entering the villa, Afia, who works at a private members’ club, said: “It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.”

And we probably shouldn’t expect her to play it too cool once she’s in the house. “I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything,’” she said.

You can find out more about Afia’s fellow bombell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and the other islanders here.

At the end of Wednesday’s instalment (8 June), the newly single Liam received a text informing him that the public has voted him to go on a date with both Ekin-Su and Afia.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers got their first taste of drama when Luca confronted Andrew about telling a lie about him to Tasha. Fans, however, have selected Luca and Paige as their early favourites to win the series.

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

