Love Island has only just begun but fans have already got a favourite couple in mind.

The hit ITV2 reality series returned to screens on Monday (6 June). Only three episodes in and viewers have selected Paige and Luca as their early favourites.

During Wednesday night’s instalment (8 June), Paige and Luca – who viewers at home voted to pair up in the first episode – emerged as frontrunners among the fans.

“Ok why are Luca and Paige cute?” wrote one person on Twitter. Another added: “I’m already gushing over Paige and Luca. It’s giving winner material.”

A third person said: “Paige and Luca are actually kinda cute idk.”

Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips also threw her support behind the couple, writing: “Oh Paige and Luca, I’m enjoying you two.”

“I’m ngl [not going to lie] I’m really starting to like Luca and Paige,” said another, while someone else wrote: “Luca and Paige for the win yeah?”

(Twitter)

In Tuesday night’s episode (7 June), newcomer Davide chose to pair up with Gemma, leaving Liam single. Their coupling-up has raised eyebrows among viewers who have criticised the eight-year age gap as “mad” given that Gemma is 19.

The two new bombshells – Ekin-Su and Afia – will enter the villa on Wednesday night’s episode, however, suggest that Liam may not stay single for long.

