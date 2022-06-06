Love Island is back for another series starting next week.

Last Monday (30 May), ITV announced this year’s contestants who are hoping to find romance in a brand new Mallorcan villa.

One such hopeful is 23-year-old Luca Bish, a fishmonger from Brighton. Luca has been romantically linked to Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker – a YouTuber who appeared on the BBC dance show in 2019.

Barker is also from Brighton and was seen cuddling Luca in a post on his Instagram page, The Sun reported.

Luca told ITV ahead of the new season that he had recently come out of a four-year relationship. “I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart,” he said.

Asked about how he likes to meet potential partners, Luca said: “I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

Luca Bish (ITV)

“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.