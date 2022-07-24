Love Island is well into its 2022 series and the end is already fast approaching.

After the drama of Casa Amor, the islanders are (mostly) coupled up – although there’s always drama to be had.

During Wednesday (20 July) night’s episode, four new islanders joined the villa.

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm – except Saturdays – for an hour-long episode. The very first and last episodes, however, typically run slightly longer.

On Saturdays, ITV2 airs Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm.

When is the Love Island finale?

Love Island series eight will conclude on Monday 1 August.

On Thursday (21 July), Iain Stirling said in his voiceover that the finale would air from 9pm until 10.30pm.

If the last series is anything to go by, the final four couples will have visits from their families before the winners are crowned and given the chance to share or steal the £50,000 prize.

The last series was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who shared the prize.

Last week, the couple announced they had split one year after the 2021 finale.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.