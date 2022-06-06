Get ready, because Love Island season is right around the corner.

The ITV2 dating show returns on Monday (6 June) for its eighth series.

So far, we’ve met the first batch of singletons who are heading into the villa in search of love. You can find out more about them here.

Applications for the show opened at the end of last year, with many contestants being scouted to join on social media.

But if you reckon you’ve got what it takes to appear on this year’s series, it’s not too late.

As “bombshells” are brought in throughout the series, Love Island applications keep rolling even once the show has started.

You can apply to be on the show on the ITV website – but there are some pretty strict rules.

You must be aged 18 or over and not employed by or closely related to someone who is employed by ITV. You also need to have a valid passport and be able to commit to the whole remaining Love Island series.

The first batch of ‘Love Island’ 2022 contestants (ITV)

The Love Island application stage can be long – and for good reason. It involves a thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessment, including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from their own GP to check medical history.

Applicants who reach the later stages are required to fully disclose in confidence any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

It’s also made sure that that they understand the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them to decide whether it is right for them.

Ahead of this series, contestants have also been offered inclusion training covering language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.