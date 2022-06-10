Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of islanders preparing for a wild summer in the sun.

The ITV2 dating show returns on Monday (6 June) and will run through the summer.

Last week, presenter Iain Stirling announced that the opening episode would be different this year.

For the first time ever, viewers had the chance to vote for who is paired with who in the first coupling-up of the season.

Usually, it is the islanders who have the power to choose themselves by stepping forward for the contestants they find most attractive.

While the deadline to vote on episode one ended on Saturday (4 June), there will still be plenty of opportunities to vote for your favourite islanders throughout the competition.

How to vote on Love Island

Audience voting for the ITV2 dating show takes place on the Love Island app, which can be downloaded on Apple devices via the App Store or Google Play.

Votes can vary from voting for your favourite individual islanders or couples, to who should go on a date with bombshells (new contestants who enter mid-season).

Viewers will be told during the episode what they are voting for and how many votes they have.

A deadline is also given, meaning you cannot vote if watching on catch-up. Voting is free.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.