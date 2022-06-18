Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of islanders vying for love in the sun.

The ITV2 dating show entered its second week on Monday (13 June) and is expected to run for six more weeks. Find out when the finale is here.

On Tuesday night’s (14 June), two male bombshells – Remi and Jay – entered the villa looking to stir up trouble.

With fans developing allegiances to certain islanders more and more every episode, voting is bound to become more popular as the series goes on.

How to vote on Love Island

Audience voting for the ITV2 dating show takes place on the Love Island app, which can be downloaded on Apple devices via the App Store or Google Play.

Votes can vary from voting for your favourite individual islanders or couples, to who should go on a date with bombshells (new contestants who enter mid-season).

Viewers will be told during the episode what they are voting for and how many votes they have.

A deadline is also given, meaning you cannot vote if watching on catch-up. Voting is free.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series, while you can find The Independent’s own predictions here.

Love Island is on everyday except Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.