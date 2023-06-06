Love Island line up: Meet the contestants and couples of the 2023 summer edition

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Get stuck in for glam, grafting, and girls and guys “pulling each other for a chat” –Love Island is back for its 10th season with a whole new batch of islanders.

The new summer series began on Monday 5 June, with Maya Jama back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.

Jama proved a charismatic, and very popular, host for the winter show, which was filmed in South Africa and won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Opinion: Love Island can’t hide from its ugly past – what place does the series have in 2023?

It was recently revealed what training the Love Island contestants were being given ahead of the launch, in line with the ITV2 show’s duty of care procedures.

All contestants on the 2023 summer series have completed video training and guidance across a range of topics, including mutually respectful behaviour in relationships, behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour and language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions.

Check out all the new contestants below – we’ll be updating this article as they are unveiled…

Ruchee Gurung

Islander Ruchee Gurung (ITV)

Age: 24

From: Sutton

Occupation: Beautician

Instagram: @rucheewawo

Ruchee said she is a “relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me”. She said she is super “caring”, adding: “My love language is gift giving, so I’m a real giver when it comes to relationships.”

The beautician revealed that there are two major things that give her the “ick”: “Guys with no ambition” or “Guys with white jeans and red trainers”. They are, she said, a fashion no-no.

Ruchee is coupled up with Mehdi.

George Fensom

Islander George Fensom (ITV)

Age: 24

From: Bedford

Occupation: Business development executive

Instagram: @georgefensom

George said he was going to bring “dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa” and that he would love to meet a girl who can bring “even more banter” than him, though doubts whether that is “physically possible”.

He said he’s “the first person to bring the vibe up”, adding: “I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out.”

George is coupled up with Jess.

Catherine Agbaje

Islander Catherine Agbaje (ITV)

Age: 22

From: Dublin

Occupation: Commercial real estate agent

Catherine said she can “chat your ears off” and is “always smiling, always happy, always laughing”.

She wants to emphasise that her teeth are real, and not veneers, and that she has two degrees – and undergrad in Psychology and Sociology and a masters in Real Estate.

Catherine is coupled up with Andre.

Mehdi Edno

Islander Mehdi Edno (ITV)

Age: 26

From: Bordeaux/London

Occupation: Communications manager

Instagram: @mehdiedno

On how he woos girls, Mehdi said: “I simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested.”

He added that, when he’s looking for a partner, “looks are important but they aren’t everything”, and he also values “a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure”.

Mehdi is coupled up with Ruchee.

Molly Marsh

Islander Molly Marsh (ITV)

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Occupation: Musical theatre performer and social media creator

Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

Molly said she doesn’t go out much or use dating apps as she’s “actually quite old-fashioned”, so she’s decided she wants to meet someone in the Villa, instead.

She said she lives “on a farm with my mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby and chicken”.

Molly is coupled up with Mitchel.

Tyrique Hyde

Islander Tyrique Hyde (ITV)

Age: 24

From: Essex

Occupation: Semi-professional footballer

Instagram: @tyriquehyde

Tyrique, like many, many Islanders before him, said he’s “not afraid to go after what I want”.

Speaking about interesting facts about himself, he said: “I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.” He also said he is best mates with former Love Island star Toby Aromolaran.

Tyrique is coupled up with Ella.

Ella Thomas

Islander Ella Thomas (ITV)

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @ellathomas_

Ella said she knows what she wants in life and that she’s got a “big heart”, insisting that she’s “wifey material”.

Speaking about her claim to fame, she added: “I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Ella is coupled up with Tyrique.

Mitchel Taylor

Islander Mitchel Taylor (ITV)

Age: 26

From: Sheffield

Occupation: Gas engineer

Instagram: @mitcheltaylor_

“I thrive on being a gentleman,” said Mitchel. “I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate.”

But Mitchel is “really picky”, so he’ll only do this with a girl who doesn’t give him the “ick” for the following reasons: “Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand – when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!”

Mitchel is coupled up with Molly.

Jess Harding

Islander Jess Harding (ITV)

Age: 22

From: London

Occupation: Aesthetics Practitioner

Instagram: @jesshardingox

“When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway!” she said. “Another [ick] is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!

Jess added that she is “a really good girlfriend”, stating that she’s “got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold”.

Jess is coupled up with George.

André Furtado

(ITV)

Age: 21

From: Dudley

Occupation: Business owner

Instagram: @dre.furtado

André said: “I would say I fall too quickly to be honest. When I look at beautiful ladies, before I’ve said hello to them I’ve already fallen in love. I’m already planning the wedding.”

Asked what he brings to the villa, the business owner replied: “I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.”

Andre is coupled up with Catherine.

Zachariah Noble

Zachariah Noble (ITV)

Age: 25

From: South East London

Occupation: Personal trainer and basketball player

Instagram: @zachariah_noble97

On what gives him the ick, Zachariah said: “I’ve got two and they’re both really stupid; Bad handwriting – I’ve got terrible handwriting so they’d need to have better handwriting than me and twerking, I really don’t like twerking!”

He also said he loves his cat... a lot. “My cat is a huge part of my life, I honestly love him. He’s called Frank, I named him about 10 years ago – his full name is Frankie G Swagger Don, I treat him as if he’s my son, I’m going to miss him so much when I’m in the villa.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm Sunday to Friday.