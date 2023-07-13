Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Margot Robbie, who is a self-confessed superfan of ITV’s hit reality dating show Love Island, got the chance to meet three former contestants at the European premiere of Barbie on Wednesday evening (12 July).

The Australian actor, who plays the lead doll in Greta Gerwig’s movie, snapped selfies with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Davide Sanclimenti and Liberty Poole on the pink carpet outside Cineworld Leicester Square.

Fans celebrated Robbie’s fangirl moment after the ex-Islanders shared the snaps on their social media accounts.

Ekin-Su, who recently broke up with Davide 11 months after the pair won last year’s series, shared photographs of her and Robbie posing together at the event. In one image, Robbie has one hand in the air and appears to be shouting in glee at the opportunity to meet the Turkish-British model.

Davide also posted selfies of him and Robbie, with the caption: “I’m a Barbie man, in a Barbie world.”

Liberty, also known as Libby, shared that her younger self would not have believed that she was attending the premiere of Barbie.

She wrote under a photograph of her and Robbie: “Little old me with my Barbie wallpaper when I was four years old would of [sic] never dreamed I’d be at the official Barbie premiere meeting my favourite actress 20 years later. Am I dreaming right now!!”

Her post also included a throwback snap of her as a four-year-old, smiling underneath wallpaper that showed Barbie dolls in different outfits and poses.

Robbie previously opened up about her adoration for Love Island in 2021 and said it was “a big part of my life”.

She told People that she found the relationships and friendships that play out on-screen “fascinating”, adding: “If I had to pick a favourite season, I’d say season three. If I had to pick favourite contestants of all time, I’d probably say Liv [Olivia Atwood] from season three and Maura [Higgins] from season five.

“They’re probably my two favourites of all time… I mean honestly, if you start, I will not stop talking about Love Island. There’s so much I have to say about it.”

Speaking about the 2022 series of the show, Robbie told The Sun that while Paige Thorne was her favourite contestant, it was Ekin-Su and Davide’s fiery romance that “made the season”.

She also said the previous year that she wanted Liberty to win the 2021 series, which was eventually won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Liberty left the villa four days before the final after splitting from Jake Cornish, who she had been coupled up with since the start but who she said she realised had not been genuinely into her.

Fans were pleased that Robbie got the chance to meet some of the former Love Island cast members.

One person wrote: “It’s the fact that Margot Robbie loves Love Island, and loved Ekin-Su. This is sweet!”

Another said: “Margot Robbie has had about the craziest couple of weeks of her life but knowing how obsessed she is with the show, I know meeting these Love Island contestants have been the highlight.”

“Completely obsessed with Margot Robbie living out her Love Island obsession at the Barbie premiere,” a third added.

Barbie will be out in cinemas on 21 July. You can see our favourite looks from the pink carpet here.