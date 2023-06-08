Jump to content

Liveupdated1686200218

Love Island 2023 – live: New bombshell Whitney arrives in the villa as Tyrique and Ella share a kiss

ITV2 reality show has introduced two new bombshells within the first three episodes

Ellie Harrison,Tom Murray,Nicole Vassell,Louis Chilton
Thursday 08 June 2023 05:56
Comments
First Look at Love Island as contestants enter the Villa

Love Island is back for its 10th season, meaning two months of Turkey teeth, snakey behaviour and lots of snogging.

The new summer series featured a major twist for the launch episode as the public voted for which contestants they wanted to see coupled up, but the vote was soon criticised by many fans after the show’s Black stars were paired with each other.

Maya Jama is back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.

The first batch of contestants in the villa includes model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. On Tuesday (6 June), Tyrique’s revelation of how many sexual partners he’s had failed to impress the girls, before bombshell contestant Zachariah Noble chose to partner with Catherine Agbaje.

One newcomer, Molly Marsh, joins the list of “nepo babies” who have appeared throughout the show’s history, from Dani Dyer to Tommy Fury.

Find out all about the 2023 villa here and which former contestants are still together here.

Recommended

And follow along for live updates...

1686171832

Right, that’s another episode of Love Island over with! I’ll stop blogging now. Obviously.

If you’re hungry for some further reading, you can click here for all the latest news stories about the series.

Thanks for being with us!

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 22:03
1686171679

Molly and Mitch getting in on the action too...

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 22:01
1686171500

Had to reach for the volume myself...

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:58
1686171447

“Friendzoning”... I thought that word had fallen out of fashion?

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:57
1686171309

After playing toastmaster, Andre is now talking about getting manicures. Are we watching Love Island or an episode of Frasier?

(ITV)
Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:55
1686171094

Viewing figures may be way down, but some people are still digging the new series, it seems.

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:51
1686170937

(That joke brought to you from the year 2020)

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:48
1686170897

The age gap’s been mentioned a few times now. Can definitely see it becoming an issue further down the line.

Four years doesn’t seem like that long? Tell that to the Trump administration...

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:48
1686170476

Tyrique seems to be making a stir on social media

Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:41
1686170347

21 and 25... can feel the micro-age-gap discourse revving up already

(ITV)
Louis Chilton7 June 2023 21:39

