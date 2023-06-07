Love Island 2023 – live: Bombshell Zachariah picks Catherine, leaving ‘territorial’ André single
ITV2 reality show has seen one bombshell arrival and one Islander at risk of dumping in just two episodes
Love Island is back for its 10th season, meaning two months of Turkey teeth, snakey behaviour and lots of snogging.
The new summer series featured a major twist for the launch episode as the public voted for which contestants they wanted to see coupled up, but the vote was soon criticised by many fans after the show’s Black stars were paired with each other.
Maya Jama is back on hosting duties after she made her debut on the winter edition earlier this year.
The first batch of contestants in the villa includes model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. On Tuesday (6 June), Tyrique’s revelation of how many sexual partners he’s had failed to impress the girls, before bombshell contestant Zachariah Noble chose to partner with Catherine Agbaje.
One newcomer, Molly Marsh, joins the list of “nepo babies” who have appeared throughout the show’s history, from Dani Dyer to Tommy Fury.
Find out all about the 2023 villa here and which former contestants are still together here.
And follow along for live updates...
Where is Love Island filmed?
Love Island is almost as famous for its villa, full of colour and sunny beach aesthetics, as it is for its catchphrases and addictive viewing qualities.
But where is it? And what does it look like when the contestants aren’t around?
Here’s a closer peek at the villa:
Inside the famous Love Island villa near Majorca
ITV’s hit reality dating show is back
Dating ‘green flags’ to look out for on Love Island – and in your own life
Love Island doesn’t exactly show a typical dating experience, but it can be a jumping point for getting people to examine their own relationships in the real world.
Though there’s never a shortage of “red flags” on display, the show can also give examples of “green flags” – positive dating behaviours that people could benefit from in their search for a partner.
With the help of relationship and dating experts, Imy Brighty-Potts reports on the “green flags” that viewers can note on the show, and in their own lives:
From Gemma Owen to Tommy Fury: All of the nepo babies that have appeared on Love Island
Sometimes, the contestants on Love Island have some awareness of a life of fame and fortune through their loved ones.
Nearly every season, at least one of the hopeful Islanders will be one degree of separation from someone famous. Last year, Gemma, daughter of football star Michael Owen, made it all the way to the grand final with her then-partner, Luca.
Here are all the nepo babies of Love Island:
Love Island is back: How to buy the iconic water bottles and other merch
If you’ve seen the Love Island water bottles, robes and phone cases and felt a pang of envy in your heart, you’re not alone.
The personalised items on ITV2’s hit dating show are as much of a staple as someone shouting “I’ve got a text!” as soon as their phone pings – and luckily for any super fans reading, you can have a touch of the Majorcan villa right in your home.
Here’s how to get your hands on your own merchandise that’ll have you feeling every part of the Love Island fantasy:
Love Island: Last season’s winners and all previous champions
Later this summer, Love Island will crown its 10th winning pair, walking away with a cash prize and both parties with a new beau on their arm.
But can you remember the nine couples who came before them?
Here’s a walk down memory lane:
WATCH: Two contestants discover they’ve already met during first coupling
Who’s still together from past Love Island seasons?
Though it’s a great way to try to launch yourself as a public figure, Love Island is primarily a programme that helps hot young things find lasting romance.
And for some, it really does work! Years after their on-screen meeting, some couples are still happily in love and have even cemented their unions with weddings and kids. Cute!
Here’s a look at the hall of fame of successful Love Island pairings still going strong today:
ICYMI: Love Island fans criticise public vote after Black contestants coupled up, again
In a change to traditional proceedings, Love Island’s initial pairings were the work of voting viewers, rather than the contestants themselves.
However, some viewers noted a lack of imagination when it came to choosing potential mates for the Black contestants.
Catherine Agbaje and Andre Furtado, and Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde were partnered up on episode one – meaning, just like in the 2022 season, the Black contestants were solely matched with other Black contestants.
Ellie Harrison reports:
So far, looks like people are VERY here for this new couple... Team Zacherine’s here in full effect!
People on social media definitely caught how quickly and easily Catherine joined Zachariah, ahem:
