After weeks of small talk, gravity-defying bikinis and fire pit chats, Love Island is almost over for another summer.

The 11th series of the ITV2 dating show has seen love triangles, a dramatic Casa Amor recoupling and Joey Essex unexpectedly entering the villa – and soon it will be time for the show’s presenter Maya Jama to award the public’s favourite couple the £50,000 winnng prize after a finale audience vote.

On Sunday (14 July), Love Island fans criticised how “obsessed” Joey Essex was with his model ex Grace Jackson – who is currently coupled up with Reuben Collins – after the pair became tangled in an explosive row, with Essex claiming Jackson would recouple with him if things didn’t work out with Collins, which she denied.

But, as the drama in the villa rages on, how many episodes of Love Island 2024 are left? And when is the series finale?

How long does Love Island 2024 last?

open image in gallery Joey Essex on ‘Love Island’ ( ITV/Shutterstock )

Love Island returned to our screens on Monday 3 June with a multi-channel takeover on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player. Typically, the series lasts eight weeks. But ITV have not officially confirmed the duration of this year’s series.

When is the Love Island 2024 finale?

open image in gallery Reuben and Grace on ‘Love Island’ ( ITVX )

While ITV haven’t confirmed exactly when the Love Island 2024 final will be, it’s expected to be at the end of July, roughly eight weeks after the show kicks off. Last year, for example, the show crowned winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding in the final on 31 July. So, this year’s final is likely to air on Monday, 29 July, if the 11th series follows the same pattern.

Who’s still in the Love Island 2024 villa?

open image in gallery Matilda and Sean on ‘Love Island' ( ITVX )

At the time of writing, Joey Essex and his partner Jessy are still in the Love Island villa, alongside Essex’s ex-girlfriend Grace, who is exploring her connection with Reuben.

Also still on the show are Matilda and Sean, who rekindled after Sean strayed from their romance during the show’s Casa Amor challenge. Ayo also had his head turned in Casa Amor remains in the competition with bombshell Jessica, while his previous partner Mimii recoupled with Josh.

Nicole and Ciaran also still in the Love Island villa and have said “I love you” despite some seriously rocky Movie Night revelations.

Most recently, bombshell Lolly entered the villa and went on dates with Joey, Ciaran and the most newly single boy Konnor – who was left without a couple after his partner Emma was voted off of the show.

