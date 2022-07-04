Love Island: Fans beg for postcards to be released after Casa Amor kisses

Love Island fans are calling for producers to release the infamous postcards after a number of the boys from the villa shared kisses with the new girls on Monday’s (4 July) episode.

The postcards, typically delivered to the original cast of girls, show what the boys have been up to during the Casa Amor segment of the show.

This season, the girls have entered Casa Amor with a host of new boys while the boys have remained at the original villa.

In the latest episode, Davide, Andrew and Dami all kissed new girls outside of challenges, prompting fans to beg for the postcard reveal for the girls they’re coupled up with. Davide is in a couple with Ekin-Su, Andrew is in a couple with Tasha and Dami is in a couple with Indiyah.

“Make sure you send that postcard to Indiyah with a first class stamp,” writer Victoria Sanusi tweeted alongside a preview clip of Dami’s kiss with new girl Summer.

A Love Island fan account tweeted: “I don’t want a postcard I WANT A POWERPOINT.”

“Coco is just making content for the postcard,” another fan wrote, referring to the bombshell’s kisses with both Davide and Andrew.

Casa Amor sees the contestants – divided by gender – separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles who stir up trouble between the existing couples.

The segment typically lasts for four to five days. While there, the contestants proceed to get to know the new singles before choosing whether or not they will stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the villa.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.