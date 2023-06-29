Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island teased major drama and the long-awaited return of Casa Amor in Thursday’s (29 June) episode.

In the ITV reality show’s “Tomorrow Night” teaser, Scott confronted Tyrique for suggesting that he was only with Catherine to stay in the competition.

“You’re definitely over-over exaggerating your feelings towards Catherine,” Tyrique says in the clip.

“You’re just with Catherine to try and stay here longer,” he adds.

As the argument kicks off, the screen cuts to black and narrator Ian Sterling informs viewers that Casa Amor is back once again.

Casa Amor, the name given to the second villa that is introduced midway through the dating series, is always a fan favourite.

Half of the contestants – divided by gender – are separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles looking to stir up trouble between the existing couples.

The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders.

On Twitter fans revelled in the combination of Casa Amor’s return and a big fight between the islanders in Friday’s (30 June) episode.

“DRAMA TOMORROW [AND] CASA AMOR SOON? THIS IS MESSY,” wrote one.

“I can’t even concentrate i’m still thinking about what the islanders been saying about scott and catherine,” another tweeted.

In fact, many were upset with Tyrique for wading in on Scott and Catherine’s relationship.

“Catherine and Scott’s relationship making tyrique this mad??? Like has he lost his mindddd,” one questioned.

“Tyrique has to leave my villa,” popular Twitter personality Oloni wrote.

“[I don’t know] what vendetta tyrique has against catherine but it needs to stop,” begged a third.

News of Casa Amor’s return comes after The Mirror reported that the second villa will be introduced on Sunday’s episode (2 July).

The outlet is also suggesting that Molly Marsh, who was eliminated from the series on Friday (23 June), is yet to return to the UK because producers might be lining her up for a Casa Amor return.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.